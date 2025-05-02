Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 222,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $73,279.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,456.50. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,904 shares of company stock valued at $279,946 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

