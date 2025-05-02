Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 20.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

