Short Interest in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Declines By 20.4%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $236.16.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.