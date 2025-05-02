Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

