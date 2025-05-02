Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of CarParts.com worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $588.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTS. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

