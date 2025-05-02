Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $670,000 in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laird Superfood

CEO Jason D. Vieth bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 684,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,283.53. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Laird Superfood Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LSF opened at $6.29 on Friday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46.

(Free Report)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF).

