Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,754,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $1.98 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

