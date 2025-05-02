Praetorian PR LLC Invests $15.25 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Praetorian PR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,000. DraftKings makes up 6.1% of Praetorian PR LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praetorian PR LLC owned about 0.08% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DraftKings by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,628,302 shares of company stock valued at $111,145,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

