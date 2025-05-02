Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Metallus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Metallus by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Metallus during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Metallus by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTUS opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.