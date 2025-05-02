Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 94.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,885.01. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

