Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 20,600 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after buying an additional 826,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.23 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

