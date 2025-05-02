Quarry LP Buys 450 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

