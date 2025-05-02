Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 3,589 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

