Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CFLT stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $5,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,533.12. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

