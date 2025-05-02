21,099 Shares in Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPAI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Profile

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock ( NASDAQ:SPAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

