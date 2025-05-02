Quarry LP Acquires New Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.46 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

