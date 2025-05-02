Evercore ISI Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,579,101.38. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 521.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Confluent by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

