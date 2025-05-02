Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,558 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.