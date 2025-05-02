29,698 Shares in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grindr by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GRND. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Grindr Trading Up 1.2 %

Grindr stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,974. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $139,397 in the last ninety days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

