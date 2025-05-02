Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 99,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $5,830,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $4,957,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tennant by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.63 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Tennant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

