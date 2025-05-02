Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,859 Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

TRVI stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $667.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.41. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRVI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. This represents a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.