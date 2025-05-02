Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

