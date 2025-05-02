Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.99. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Golden Entertainment



Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

