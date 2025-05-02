Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

