Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

