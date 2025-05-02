Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $478.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.