Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $12,039,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

