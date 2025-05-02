Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

