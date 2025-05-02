Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 589.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.55 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $985.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

