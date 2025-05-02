Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $433,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $9,989,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 679,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PVH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PVH by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PVH opened at $68.76 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

