AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,842,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 657,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,594,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

