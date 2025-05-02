Praetorian PR LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 0.8% of Praetorian PR LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $2.96 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.