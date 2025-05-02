Advent International L.P. Has $41.67 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advent International L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 1.0% of Advent International L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $41,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.42 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.