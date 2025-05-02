Advent International L.P. Reduces Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Advent International L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497,955 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 2.8% of Advent International L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advent International L.P. owned 1.44% of Carpenter Technology worth $121,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,285,000. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $95.17 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

