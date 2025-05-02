Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) is Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 4.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000.

FLQM stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

