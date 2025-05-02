Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.