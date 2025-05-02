Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.7 %

SHAK stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.