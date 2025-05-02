Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,631,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

