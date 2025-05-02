Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Evercore ISI

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of LINE opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Lineage has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Lineage’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Lineage by 3,508.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 174.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lineage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

