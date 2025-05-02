Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.50 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,251,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,022,629.46. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $1,008,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

