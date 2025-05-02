Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.74 million, a PE ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -606.45%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

