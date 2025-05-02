Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

BRBR stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

