Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,769 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

ZM opened at $77.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,626.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,372 shares of company stock worth $19,127,800. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.