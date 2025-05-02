Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

