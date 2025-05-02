Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

