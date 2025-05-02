Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

