Nebula Research & Development LLC Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Americold Realty Trust



Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

