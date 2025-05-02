Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,921 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,397,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,110,000 after buying an additional 1,447,400 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 550,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

