Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

