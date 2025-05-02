West Paces Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,342 shares of company stock worth $61,578,513 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

